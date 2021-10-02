Jagananna Swacha Sankalpam CLAP Highlights

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam - Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme, aimed at providing better sanitation services to rural, and urban areas here at Benz Circle on Saturday.

As part of the programme, the Chief Minister flagged off 4,097 garbage collection vehicles and he inspected dust bins and vehicles used for garbage collection.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to their portraits and then released Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam - Clean Andhra Pradesh CD.

Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Endowment Minister Vellampally Srinivas, Municipal and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives were present on the occasion.