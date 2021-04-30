AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Government will launch CLAP (Clean Andhra Pradesh) Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam programme on July 8 marking the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

During the review meeting held on Swachha Sankalpam, YSR Jala Kala, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jagananna Palle Velugu and construction roads in villages at camp officer here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said Sanitation at rural and urban areas is very important and directed the officials to ensure no sewage in the villages and added to focus on slums. He said to focus on sewage pumping and disposing of the water safely. Sewage water must be sent to treatment plants, he said and added to prepare an SOP on how to dispose of solid waste. He said to administer the vaccination to sanitary workers in Village Panchayats and Municipalities and provide them additional uniform, gloves, masks and coats. The cleanliness programmes should be conducted with the motto "We shall make our village clean"

He said the maintenance of e vehicles being procured to collect garbage should not be a burden to the government and added to give priority to Sanitation, drinking water and street lights in villages and more funds should be spent on these aspects. He said Municipal department should work along with Panchayat Raj department for sanitation in villages and towns as a part of Clean Andhra Pradesh programme. The officials said 100 days sanitation drive will start from May 1 in the state.

YSR Jala Kala Borewell Scheme

It is decided to lay two lakh borewells and distribute 1.5 lakh pumpsets benefitting 3 lakh small and medium farmers and irrigating an estimated area of 5 lakh acres under YSR Jala Kala scheme. He directed the officials to prepare an SOP to fix a date for laying borewell after the farmer has applied for it. He said borewell should be laid at any cost on the fixed date and added that electricity connection and pump set should be fixed within one month of laying the borewell. He said to provide pumpsets to the farmers who has laid borewells on their own. He said to relax the rules on depth of borewells and let geologists test the soil and dig deep till water is found. He has set a target of laying atleast 20 borewells per month in each constituency

Rural drinking water supply

He said to include Jagananna colonies and give priority in Rural drinking water supply scheme. He directed the officials to focus on source, storage and supply of water. He said to prepare an accurate action plan as water usage will be more in summer. He said tanks should be cleaned periodically and added to prepare a protocol for cleaning of tanks. He said to plan everything before summer season.

LED Street lights ( Jagananna Palle Velugu)

He said usage of LED Street lights will benefit around Rs 160 crore annually and added that four lakh lights are required for the state.

Roads in villages

The Chief Minister said 30,000 KM BT roads were available for the last 30 years and construction of 10,000 km highway has been started after YSRCP formed government. Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar, Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi and other officials were present.

