AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme and directed the officials to take measures to ensure the registration process is transparent and beneficiaries are provided registration with clear title.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to review the applications regularly and approve them without delay and added that the inquiries at ground level should be completed in stipulated time. He directed the officials to take up awareness programmes for lower-level officials and beneficiaries on the implementation of the scheme and added that awareness should be created among beneficiaries that they would get full rights over the assets.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 52 lakh people have registered under this scheme of which the data of 45.63 lakh beneficiaries have been tagged to Secretariats and added that they have completed ground level inquires and approvals will be completed in 10 days. They said adequate stamp papers are arranged for the registration process and measures were taken to complete registration within 10 minutes. The registrations under Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme will start on November 20 Village/Ward Secretariats and continue till December 15.

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma, Land Administration Chief Commissioner Neerab Kumar Prasad, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Revenue Department Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava, Housing Department Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Revenue Principal Secretary V Usharani, Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited Chairman Davuluri Dorababu and other senior officials were present.

