AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha Member V Vijayasai Reddy on Friday, stated that the Jagannna Jeeva Kranthi scheme where more than 2.50 lakh animals were distributed was an event, which would be etched in the history of the state of Andhra Pradesh. Rs. 1,868 Crore funds were allocated for this project, which was meant to uplift women who belonged to the minority communities and enable them to stand on their feet. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was constantly striving to enhance the standard of living of the people, he tweeted in Telugu. Check out his tweet in Telugu here:

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday virtually launched the ‘Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi’ scheme, under which 2.49 lakh units of sheep and goats would be distributed to women in a phased manner at a cost of Rs 1869 Crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the scheme aims to raise the living standards of women financially with less labour and less investment. He said that by promoting agricultural allied sectors, more economic development will occur and eventually benefit farmers.

Who are the Beneficiaries?

Under the Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi scheme, women belonging to the Backward Class (BC,) the Scheduled Caste (SC), and the Scheduled Tribe (ST) between the age groups of 45 and 60 years would get 2.49 lakh sheep and goat units.

Each unit consists of 15 sheep or goats ( with one ram or billy) in each unit. The State would facilitate and provide suggestions, in case the women want to buy the sheep and goats on their own.

Partnership with retail giants

The Chief Minister said that the State government has signed MoUs with Reliance, Allana group, Amul, HUL, Procter & Gamble and ITC to collaborate and empower women beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha and Aasara schemes. The main objective of partnerships is to provide more business opportunities and bring self-reliance among the women, by providing assistance for better investments. He said that Allana Group‌ would buy the meat as the government has entered into an agreement with that company. However, if the price anywhere else is more remunerative than Allana, women can sell their produce directly and there is no compulsion that they have to sell to Allana only. Allana Group is setting up meat processing units in East Godavari and Kurnool districts.

Distribution of milch animals

The government had also launched the distribution of 4.69 lakh units cows and buffaloes with Rs 3500 crore to strengthen dairy sector, besides 2.49 lakh units of sheep and goats at a cost of Rs 1869 Crore, taking to total of Rs 5400 Crore.

The Government is committed for women welfare and their empowerment by launching various schemes like YSR Cheyutha, Aasara, Zero-interest loans, Sampoorna Poshana, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena, 50 percent reservation in nominated posts and nominated works. Also, 31 lakh house sites are going to be distributed for women and get registered on their name, he said.

Distribution of livestock in three phases

As part of Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi , the Chief Minister will distribute 2.49 lakh sheep and goat units at a cost of Rs 1,869 crore, in three phases. In the first phase till March 2021 20,000 units would be distributed.

In the second phase from April - August 2021, 1,30,000 units would be distributed, and in the third phase from September - December 2021, another 99,000 units would be distributed.

Training centres for sheep breeding will be set up in Dhone of Kurnool district and Penugonda of Anantapur district, where they train them and issue certificates.

Irfan Allana, Chairman of the Allana Group, said that they would be supportive of the schemes and programmes being implemented by the State government. He said it was the right time to set up a mango processing unit along with meat processing units in the state, which was welcomed by the chief Minister. He suggested that good breeds of goats and sheep are available in countries like Britain, Australia and South Africa, which can be provided to farmers for higher returns.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Kurasala Kannababu, Seediri Appalaraju, Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna, AP Agri Mission Vice Chairman MVS Nagireddy, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah and other officials were present at the launch event.