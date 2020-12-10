AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday virtually launched 'Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi ', a new welfare scheme to provide livelihood for the poor women in the State . The Chief Minister conducted a video conference with the beneficiaries from differents districts along with the District Collectors at the CM Camp office in Tadepalli.

As part of Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi , the Chief Minister will distribute 2.49 lakh sheep and goat units at a cost of Rs 1,869 crore, in three phases. In the first phase ( Till March 2021) 20,000 units would be distributed. In the second phase ( from April 2021-August 2021), 1, 30,000 units would be distributed, and in the third phase ( from September 2021- December 2021) 99,151 units would be distributed.

Taking to Twitter YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha Member V Vijayasai Reddy said that," Another Padayatra promise fulfilled. Women & BC empowerment is possible only through our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. JAGANANNA JEEVA KRANTHI is to provide better livelihood & stable income to women ''.

As part of the scheme, sheep and goat units will be distributed to women belonging to BC, SC, ST and minority communities between the age groups of 45 and 60 through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras with government financial assistance. Under the scheme out of 2.49 lakh sheep and goat units, each unit will contain either 14 sheep or goats as per their preference.

The cost has been fixed at Rs 75,000, which includes the cost of transport and insurance, where beneficiaries can purchase any species of sheep such as Nellore Brown, Macharla Brown, Vizianagaram breeds, Black Bengal in goats, or native breeds. The financial assistance will be given from the YSR Cheyutha scheme for the women.