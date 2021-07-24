Jagananna Colonies Will Be Matchless: AP Housing Minister

Eluru, July 24: Taking serious objection to the baseless reports published in a section of the press, Minister for Housing Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju said that the government didn’t back off from constructing houses for the poor and stated that no additional burden will be laid on the beneficiaries.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the Minister said that baseless stories are coming out from TDP friendly media levelling mischievous allegations on the prestigious housing scheme. The scheme will not only benefit the receiver but also creates employment in the construction sector. In the first phase, the government mooted to construct 15.6 lakh houses and fixed Rs 1.2 lakh as material cost and Rs 60,000 as labour component.

He said that the government is firm to ensure that the prices do not rise abruptly in view of the construction of houses. He said it's his dream to spend Rs 32,000 crore to develop infrastructure facilities like power supply, internet, drains and many more in Jagananna colonies and there is no record that anyone in the state or country has spent such huge money on the development of infrastructure. He stated that the housing units under YSR Jagananna colonies were being built with a total space of 340 sqft which is much bigger than the national housing norms.

The Minister slammed Chandrababu Naidu for falsely propagating against the State government and trying to create chaos in the State. After witnessing the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the opposition is spitting venom on the government to divert the attention of the people and gain their sympathy. He questioned whether Naidu has given a single house for the poor during his entire 14 years as Chief Minister. The Minister said that the government welcomes suggestions and support from the opposition leaders rather than playing cheap politics.

Further, he said that he will tour all the districts and layouts and speak directly with the beneficiaries, explaining all the details of the construction. The government has been taking up all the burden of the construction, without levying anything on the beneficiaries right from cement, sand, iron and all other facilities. He stated that it is Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who had taken up the massive housing programme after Indira Gandhi, NTR and Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy.