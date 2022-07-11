AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of the construction of houses in Jagananna Colonies at the Camp office here on Monday. During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) to expedite the construction works for those who choose Option 3.

He told the officials to ensure that all the resources required for the construction work are available in the Colonies. It should also be seen whether or not brick kilns are set up in nearby areas. In the same manner godowns and other such basic facilities should be created to speed up the construction process. He directed the officials to try to get clarity on the house sites which are in litigation by the month-end and in August first week they should come up with alternative plans.

Importance should be given to drains and other basic amenities in Jagananna colonies. Drainage, power, water supply, and other such issues should be the focus. The fixtures like tube lights, electric bulbs, and fans should be of high quality and there should be no compromise on this front.

In some areas in the name of Jagananna Colonies, municipalities are emerging and special focus should be laid on such areas for basic amenities, civic services and other issues. The officials should keep a tab at every level of construction, he said.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also held a review on the house site pattas in 90 days program. The Chief Minister said that relevant documents should be given to the beneficiary besides just showing the house site. An acknowledgment should be taken from the beneficiary on the receipt of house site patta and documents, he said.

The officials said that wherever the need arises, works are being sanctioned and completed. As per the previous instructions, works like land leveling, filling, internal roads, and construction of godowns are in progress at a fast pace. The Option 3 works are going on at a good pace, they said.

Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao, Adimulapu Suresh, Jogi Ramesh APSHCL Chairman D Dora Babu, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Municipal and Urban Development Department Special Chief Secretary YS Sri Lakshmi, Land Administration Chief Commissioner G Sai Prasad, Housing Department Special CS Ajay Jain, AP SHCL MD Narayan Bharat Gupta and other officials were present.

