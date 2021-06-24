AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of construction of houses, action plan on developing infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies and TIDCO houses, and directed the officials to solve any problems in arranging water and electricity facilities required for construction of houses very soon and said these works should be completed within a week in all layouts.

During the review meeting held at the Camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to take appropriate measures to ensure that other rates, including transport charges, do not rise abruptly in view of the construction of houses. He said it's his dream to spend Rs 34,000 crore to develop infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies and there is no record that anyone in the state or country has spent such huge money on the development of infrastructure.

He said there should be no scope for corruption and no compromise over quality in works and added that officials should work with dedication to fulfill his dream. The Chief Minister said the goal is to provide the best living standards for the poor and the colonies being set up by the Housing scheme for the poor should not be turned into slums, but into good standard housing colonies for the poor and everyone from higher officials to lower staff should work with determination to achieve the goal.

The Chief Minister said a separate number should be allotted for complaints over the quality of works and suggestions and a board should be set up in every layout with those details and added that the feedback should be regularly reviewed. Reviewing on TIDCO houses, the officials informed the Chief Minister that 2,08,160 units will be completed in eighteen months, and around Rs 10,000 crore will be spent on it.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the works related to mapping, geo-tagging, issuing of job cards, registration were almost completed and construction of 3.03 lakh houses has already started and added that construction of 7 lakh houses will start by July 10. They said the construction of houses that were opted to be constructed by the Government will start in the month of Sravana. They said the construction of the first phase of houses will be completed by June 2022 and added that training camps were being organised for engineers and engineering assistants of Village/Ward Secretariats on quality assurance.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Housing Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Finance Secretary KVV Satyanarayana, Housing Secretary Rahul Pandey, Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, AP State Housing Corporation Limited MD Narayana Bharat Gupta and other officials were present.

Also Read: Centre Lauds YSR Jagananna Colonies Project