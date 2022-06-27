Jagananna Amma Vodi Will Help 82,31,502 Students In AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit an amount of 6,595 crore directly into the bank accounts of 43,96,402 mothers. Jagananna Amma Vodi is going to help 82,31,502 students in Andhra Pradesh studying in classes 1 to Intermediate in Andhra Pradesh.

This is the third year in a row the funds are distributed, this time for the 2021 - 22 academic year. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would deposit the amounts in Srikakulam on Monday by the press of a computer button.

AP government is offering Rs 15,000 as financial aid to every poor mother who sends her children to school. The government provided Rs 19,618 crore under the Amma Vodi scheme. During the 2019-20 academic year, the government provided financial aid to 42,33,098 mothers and financial assistance to 44,48,865 mothers during the academic year 2020-21.

Academic Year Beneficiaries (Mothers) Financial Assistance (Rs. in crores) 2019-2020 4233098 6349.53 2020-2021 4448865 6673.00 2021-2022 4396402 6595.00

In the academic years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, Jagananna Government has given an exemption to a minimum 75% attendance restriction due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants every child to be educated and no child should be deprived of education due to poverty. AP government introduced Jagananna Amma Vodi in 2019 with a regulation in GO issued then itself, that the scheme would be applicable to those students having at least 75% attendance. The goal of the Jagananna Government is to achieve complete literacy and to see that no student is deprived of education due to poverty.

