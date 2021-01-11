Jagananna Amma Vodi Second Phase: 84 Lakh Children To Benefit From This Scheme

NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the second phase of Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme on Monday at Venugopalaswamy College Grounds in Nellore. More than 44,48,865 beneficiaries are getting a benefit of Rs 6,673 crore second year in a row since its launch. The amount will be directly credited to the bank accounts of beneficiary mothers, which will be benefiting around 84 lakh children in the State.

Jagananna Amma Vodi is a flagship programme, which is a part of the Navaratnalu mentioned in the YSRCP manifesto. The scheme endeavours to provide financial assistance of RS 15,000 per annum to each mother or recognized guardian in the absence of mother, below poverty line household, irrespective of caste, creed, religion and region to enable her to educate her child/children from Class I to XII (Intermediate Education) in all recognized Government, Private Aided and Private Unaided schools/ Jr. Colleges including Residential Schools/Colleges in the State from the Academic year 2020-2021.

The scheme has helped in improving the literacy rate of the state during the first phase of its launch and is meant to encourage those who dropped their studies due to financial difficulties to rejoin and complete their education.

The State Education Minister said that GO NO 3 was issued for the implementation of the 2nd phase of Jagananna Amma Vodi on Sunday.

The list of eligible candidates is made available at schools and village/ward secretariats across the State.