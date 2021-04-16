Jagan Mark Governance Will Ensure YSRCP Win Tirupati Bypolls

Asserting that 22 month governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will make YSRCP win in Tirupati bypoll, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Opposition parties are confined to false propaganda rather than publicising achievements during their regime.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Thursday, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said running out of issues for campaign in Titupati bypoll, Opposition parties have been targetting the Chief Minister personally and spreading communal hatred.

He slammed Opposition TDP BJP and Pawan Kalyan for not fulfilling the promises made during 2014 elections including special category status to the state and said BJP and TDP should tell what they have done for the state or explain the reasons why they didn't fulfill the promises made. He said rather than asking apology for not fulfilling the promises made or pointing out mistakes in the governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, opposition parties have been indulging in false accusations.

He slammed Naidu and Nara Lokesh for not demanding an explanation from Atchennaidu or issuing show cause notice and letting him accompany them despite his comments on TDP party and Nara lokesh. He said Tirupati bypoll should teach a lesson to non serious political parties working with vested interests in the state.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to the electorate of Tirupati parliamentary constituency explaining the welfare schemes and development works and sought votes for YSRCP but didn't criticise opposition parties. He said YSRCP has never influenced voters and will not do the same in Tirupati bypoll and urged the voters of Tirupati to vote for fan symbol and give a thumping majority to YSRCP.