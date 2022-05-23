Davos: AP Pavilion of World Economic Forum at Davos on Monday welcomed the heads of Tech Mahindra and Dassault Systems. Tech Mahindra CEO and Managing Director CP Gurnani and Dassault Systems Executive Vice President Florence Verzelen met Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Both Gurnani and YS Jagan discussed the steps being taken by the Andhra Pradesh government to promote the IT sector and the availability of human capital in the state. After an interaction with the chief minister, Gurnani said, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to make Visakhapatnam a major technology hub. The CM has asked Tech Mahindra to invest in the field of Skill Development in the state. He said the company would collaborate with Andhra University in upskilling the human capital of the state.

The chief minister YS Jagan said he was planning to develop Visakhapatnam as a technology hub and “in the next three months, we will be working with Andhra University in drafting a syllabus for high-end technology for skill development.”

Dassault Systems Executive Vice President Florence Verzelen said, “she had meaningful talks with the AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Dassault executive said they discussed skill development and new age energy.” Florence further said Dassault is keen to invest in the education sector in Andhra Pradesh.

Later in the day, a Swiss Parliament Member of Indian origin Niklaus-Samuel Gugger along with his team met the chief minister and discussed trade opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

It may be recalled here that the Andhra Pradesh government is pitching for investments in health and infrastructure sectors in the state at the World Economic Forum in Davos. As part of this, the CM YS Jagan held meetings with several dignitaries and business leaders on the second day of the WEF summit.

YS Jagan is scheduled to meet Takeshi Hashimoto, CEO of Japan's leading transport company Mitsui OSK Lines Limited. He will also meet Hero MotoCorp Chairman MD Pawan Munjal and IBM Chairman and CEO Aravind Krishna.