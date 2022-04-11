Jabardasth Comedy Show to Miss This Judge

RK Roja, the YSRCP MLA from the Nagari constituency, figures in the list of 13 new faces who will be inducted into the Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers. Roja in an interview with Sakshi made it clear that she is not going to act in any movies and will no longer be part of the Jabardasth comedy show. She has been a judge of the Jabardasth comedy show.

For the unversed, RK Roja Selvamani was an actress before making her political entry. She was one of the top actresses in Tamil and Telugu films from 1991 to 2002. Roja not only appeared in Telugu and Tamil movies but also acted in Kannada and Malayalam language films. She won three Nandi Awards and one Tamil Nadu State Film Award. She won the hearts of the audience with her strong acting and dancing skills. She enjoys a huge fan following not only in the two Telugu states but across South India.

