NANDYAL: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated on Friday, that educating children was the responsibility of the government and no children should be deprived of education due to poverty. The Chief Minister who was visiting the newly formed Nandyal district on Friday, deposited the second installment amount of Rs 1,024 crore into the accounts of mothers (10, 68, 1500), of students under the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme for the year 2021-22. Addressing the students and mothers at the event, the Chief Minister made it clear that the real asset given to children by their parents is education which should not be stalled under any circumstances or due to poverty.

I had promised earlier in Nandyal during the Padayatra to make every parliament into a district and bring governance to the doorstep of the people. In an emotionally charged tone, the Chief Minister stated he had upheld his promise and now stood in front of them."The biggest asset we can give to children is education and we will support parents for that purpose. We will educate everyone no matter how many children you have, the Government is with you in this endeavour," YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured.

"We have brought about revolutionary changes in the field of education. Education should not be stopped due to poverty and families can come out of this situation if they are given the asset of education. As an elder in the family I have taken on that responsibility and through the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, we will ensure that children and parents are taken care of without any issues. Another purpose of this scheme is to ensure that parents do not view providing education as a financial burden," the Chief Minister stated. If the fee reimbursement was given during the reign of the late leader YSR for education, I have taken two steps ahead as his successor. Mothers have the right to question which leads to rise in accountability in educational institutions he said.

