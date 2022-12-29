Itinerary : CM YS Jagan to Lay Foundation Stones of Development Works in Narsipatnam Tomorrow

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Narsipatnam on Friday where he will lay the foundation stones for development works including a college-cum-super speciality hospital. Later, the chief minister is scheduled to address a public meeting.

Anakapalli district police have made elaborate security arrangements for the chief minister’s visit.

Itinerary of CM YS Jagan’s visit to Narsipatnam on December 30, 2022 :

CM YS Jagan will leave from his Tadepalli residence at 9 am

He will reach Balighattam helipad in Narsipatnam mandal at 10.25 am

YS Jagan will lay the foundation stone for Narsipatnam Government Medical College at Jogunathunipalem between 11.15 am-12.50 pm

He will also lay the foundation stone for Tandava-Yeleru lift irrigation project

Chief Minister YS Jagan will address a public meeting and leave the place at 1.25 pm and reach Tadepalli residence at 3.05 pm on the same day.

