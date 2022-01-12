GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated ITC Welcomhotel, a new five-star hotel in Guntur town on Thursday and said that it was a wonderful event. He thanked ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjeev Puri for the opportunity to partner with ITC. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that partnership with ITC offers wonderful opportunities in various sectors, especially in the areas of agriculture and food processing. He stated that the government has been transforming education, health, and agriculture sectors and rolled out RBKs to assist the farmers from seed to sale. Also, the government is focused to create infrastructure at the village level by setting up primary processing units and establishing secondary processing units in every parliamentary constituency. He said that it is wonderful to have a five-star hotel by ITC in Guntur. It is also a pleasure to note that it is the first LEED Platinum Certified Five Star Hotel in Andhra Pradesh. We are becoming even more robust and large-scale partners with ITC. We strongly believe that the partnership with ITC will continue for a long time, mainly in the areas of tourism, agriculture, and food processing," the Chief Minister concluded.

AP CM YS Jagan Speech At The Inauguration Of ITC Welcomhotel In Guntur

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas, Housing Minister Sriranganatha Raju, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives attended the event.

