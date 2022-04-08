NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court (SC) has made key remarks over the petition filed on behalf of the YSRCP Narsapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju on Thursday. The bench questioned the petitioner whether it was such an important thing. The apex court was responding to a petition seeking a CBI inquiry into the arrest of the MP last year. The bench stated further that the matter could be taken up at 8 pm also if it was an important matter.

The petitioner’s counsel reminded the SC that 11 months had already elapsed since the filing of the petition which had come for hearing. The SC Bench ordered that notices should be sent to the CBI to file a counter affidavit on the petition within two weeks and to file a reply to it in another two weeks. The Supreme Court adjourned the matter for hearing after four weeks.

The Apex Court had earlier granted bail to Raju who was arrested by Guntur CID on May 14 last year for alleged sedition and promotion of communal hatred over his speeches.

It may be recollected that the MP’s son K Bharat had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI inquiry into his arrest and also impleaded the Andhra Pradesh government as parties to the petition. But they later requested the Supreme Court to drop the AP government and its functionaries as parties to his petition. The Bench agreed to delete the AP government and other state functionaries from the list of parties stating that it was “at the risk of Raju'', to do so and that the petition might be bad for non-joinder of necessary parties. The Bench issued a notice in the case under K.Bharath Vs Union of India while dropping the AP Govt and adding the CBI to the list of respondents.

The AP CID police had arrested the Narsapuram MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju for sedition and other charges. He was initially lodged in Guntur jail and after he failed to secure bail from the local courts and the AP High Court, he filed a petition in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court issued orders to shift him to the Army Hospital in Secunderabad for a medical check. There, a team of three doctors examined him and submitted a medical examination report and his bail petition was heard in the Supreme Court and he was granted conditional bail.

