IT Park, Data Centre at Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan ohan Reddy has accorded permission for the establishment of several large scale industries during the state investment promotion board meeting on Tuesday.

The large scale projects include wind and solar power projects, IT parksm a 100 mw data centre, a unit for electrosteel casting, a new energy park and other industries.

An IT park on 90 acres of land would be set up in Bhogapuram and another 100mw data centre in Kapuluppada.

The Chief Minister has asked the officials to stand by the industriliasts and investors and ensure that all projects are launched within the stipulated time. Also, ensure 75 percent of jobs in the industries are given to locals, he added.

He said the Vizag Tech Park Limited would establish a 100mw Data Centre at Kapuluppada in three with an investment of Rs 7,210 crore.

The Accord group would establish a factory at Ramayapatnam with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore to manufacture special minerals like coppe cathode, copper rod, sulfuric acid and selinium. The factory provide direct employment to 2,500 persons. The factory's work would begin in May and it would be completed by June, 2025, the CM said.

