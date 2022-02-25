Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to direct the Ministry of Civil Aviation to issue a site clearance and NOC for the development of the proposed Greenfield International Airport at Bhogapuram.

The Andhra Pradesh CMO in it’s official release said, the State Government has identified the PPP partner for the implementation of the Greenfield Airport project, the project has not progressed at the desired pace due to the pending “Site Clearance & NOC” approval. “The Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India has accorded it’s ‘SIte Clearance approval’ for setting up the Greenfield International Airport at Bhogapuram in 2016 with conditions to compensate Airport Authority of India (AAI)”, he said in his letter addressed to the Prime MInister’s Office.

It may be noted here that the validity of the “Site Clearance & NOC” approval which was issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation has expired already.

The official release also speaks about the necessary measures that need to be taken to examine the feasibility and work towards the expansion of existing Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati airports to international standards.”The Airport at Visakhapatnam plays an important role in the development of Visakhapatnam as an economic and tourism hub in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Thus, it needs to operate several civil flights to support this industry and incubate further growth.”, the release added.