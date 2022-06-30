ISRO Launch: PSLV C53 Injects 3 Singapore Satellites in Precise Orbit

Sriharikota: ISRO launched three foreign satellites in precise orbit from the spaceport here on Thursday. This is the space agency’s second successful mission within a week. -C53 is the second dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO.

The four-stage 44.4 metre tall PSLV-C53 blasted off from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre and placed the three Singapore satellites--DS-EO, NeuSAR and SCOOB-1 in intended orbit.

The Indian rocket injected three satellites, the 365 kg DS-EO and the 155 kg NeuSAR, both belonging to Singapore and built by the South Korean Starec Initiative in space. The third satellite is a 2.8 kg Scoob-1 from Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: PSLV-C53/DS-EO and 2 other co-passenger satellites launched from the 2nd Launch Pad, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. It accompanies PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) orbiting the earth as a stabilized platform. (Source: ISRO) pic.twitter.com/zfK8SZJcvr — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Confirming that the workhorse PSLV achieved its intended objective, the ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, the rocket placed the three customer satellites, “'in the precise orbit of 570 km with a 10 degree inclination.”

The mission, which is designed to orbit DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites from ST Electronics, Singapore, proposes to demonstrate the utilisation of the spent upper stage of the launch vehicle as a stabilised platform for scientific payloads subsequent to the separation of the satellites, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

It may be recalled that NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) had on June 23 launched GSAT-24 in its first “demand-driven” communication satellite mission post space sector reforms, leasing the entire capacity on board to Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider Tata Play.