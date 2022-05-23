ISB Invites PM Modi for 20th Anniversary Celebrations in Hyderabad on May 26

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Hyderabad to participate in the 20th anniversary celebrations of Indian School of Business (ISB) on Thursday, May 26.

The Prime Minister will attend the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme Class of 2022 and address the students of both the Hyderabad and Mohali (Punjab) campuses, ISB dean Madan Pillutla told reporters on Monday.

The Dean said the Prime Minister will also award medals to the academic scholars of excellence and release the ISB MyStamp and Special Cover. He added that ISB Executive Education features at #38 in Today’s Financial Times Ranking which further strengthens our resolve to put India on the global map for high-quality research and education.

Also Read: Telangana: Govt Sanctions Dalit Bandhu To 1.75 Lakh Families

This is Modi’s second visit to the state in a span of three months. The Telangana BJP is preparing to give him a rousing reception at the airport on Thursday.