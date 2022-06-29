VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched two special air packages from Visakhapatnam to Kashmir in the north of India and Kerala in the far south of India.

According to a press release by South Central Zone Area Officer, Chadra Mohan Bisa on Monday interested persons can contact the IRCTC office at 089125 00695 or Chandan Kumar at 082879 32318. You can also visit the IRCTC Office at the main entrance of the Visakhapatnam Railway Station for more details.

IRCTC Kashmir- Heaven on Earth Package from Visakhapatnam to Kashmir

Called the Kashmir- Heaven on Earth package which is 3 nights and 4 days package covering destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar.

The tour will be starting on 29 July 2022 and will end on 1 August 2022.

Tourists will be taken to the saffron fields, Awantipura ruins, Shikara ride at Dal Lake, night stay at a boat house, and much more.

The cost per person starts at Rs 31,690 for single occupancy, Rs 29,835 for double occupancy and Rs 28,600 for triple occupancy.

IRCTC Package from Visakhapatnam to Kerala

The second IRCTC package is a trip to Kerala which is a 5 nights and 6 days package.

The tour starts from 10 August 2022 to 15 August 2022.

The tour will cover Kochi, Munnar, and Trivandrum. Tourists will get to visit Dutch Palace, Jews Synagogue, Mattupetty Dam, National Park, Azhimala temple, Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple, and much more.

The cost per head starts from Rs 45,560 for single occupancy, Rs 36,785 for double occupancy, and Rs 34,910 for triple occupancy.

Both the IRCTC special air packages from Visakhapatnam will have the following inclusions:

Air tickets in economy class in Indigo airline, airport transfers

Night accommodation in a three-star hotel

Sightseeing in an A/C vehicle, breakfast, and dinner will be included, and all applicable parking charges, toll, and GST will also be included.

Travellers will have to buy their lunch at the respective places.

Also Read: IRCTC Ups Online Ticket Booking Limit Per User ID on Website and App