AMARAVATI: In a transfer of IPS officers in the State of Andhra Pradesh, the government has promoted three IPS officers of the 1993 batch to the rank of Director General of Police, including PV Sunil Kumar, the additional DGP, Crime Investigation Bureau (CID), who is now promoted and posted as DGP-CID.

AP Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy issued the orders to this effect on Friday which will be in effect from Sunday, January 1st, 2023.

Dr. Mahesh Dixit, and Amit Garg who are presently on Central Deputation, have been granted proforma promotion to the Grade of Director General of Police. Bhaskar Bhushan, who is currently on Central Deputation, has been granted proforma promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Three IPS officers of the 2009 batch were promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police Dr. Koya Praveen, IPS, who is the Commandant, 16 Bn, APSP, Visakhapatnam, Ammi Reddy, who is now DIG (Law & Order) and Bhaskar Bhushan, who is currently on Central Deputation, has been granted proforma promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Three IPS officers of the 2005 batch were promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police Level. Dr. C.M. Thrivikrama Varma DIG, Guntur range, and G.Pala Raju, DIG Eluru Range. S. Shyamsunder who is presently working on inter cadre Deputation to Kerala State, is granted proforma promotion to the rank of Inspector General.

