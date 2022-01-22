IPS Officers Warn TDP Leader Varla Ramaiah

Andhra Pradesh IPS Officers Association condemned the comments made by TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah and his party leaders. He also used abusive language against the DGP and other police officials. IPS Officers' Association Joint Secretary Rajiv Kumar Meena issued a statement to this effect on Friday.

Rajiv Kumar said that Varla Ramaiah is deliberately making false allegations against senior IPS officers. He further stated that opposition leaders shouldn't drag the officials into unnecessary issues. They should rather focus on the problems of the people and should bring them to the government's notice. He stated that it is not correct to attribute every local issue to the DGP thereby trying to get some political gain. He also asserted that it is very important to speak with much decency. He warned that legal action would be taken against those who try to malign the image of the government.

