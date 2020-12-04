Investment Marathon Continues In AP: YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is coming up with new strategies and plans so that the more companies would invest in the state. Recently, Indian Oil Corporation announced that it is going to invest 1689 crores in the state to expand its existing operations.

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy took to his Twitter and tweeted that, "The investment marathon in AP continues. Indian Oil Corporation to invest 1,689 Cr to expand its existing operations. 1,522 Cr to be for its Petroproducts category and 167 Cr for LPG products category. LPG bottling plant to be set up in Chittoor. More investments, more jobs." Here is the tweet.

IOCL Executive Director (AP and Telangana) RSS Rao said that "Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is commissioning its LPG bottling plant in Chittoor by July 2022 to meet the growing needs of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) customers in Andhra Pradesh."

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led Andhra Pradesh government had created a record 1.34 lakh jobs at a time after assuming the charge and it was one of the largest hirings by any government in India. Chief Minister YS Jagan is striving hard for the upliftment of the people and is working with a vision to ‘bring transparency into the otherwise decaying system of governance which the previous government has followed.’