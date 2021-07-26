Investigating Officer in YS Viveka Case Transferred

YSR KADAPA: Odisha cadre IPS and officer in the CBI team, DIG Sudha Singh probing the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, has been transferred. She was relieved from her duties on the 24th of this month and SP Ram Kumar has been appointed as the new investigating officer.

The police officer arrived at YSR Kadapa district on Sunday and examined the records of the case. A team of CBI who have been camping in the district for the last 45 days has interrogated more than 1600 persons in the case so far. As per reports, the CBI has come across crucial information after the interrogation of a servant in YS Viveka’s house.

Rangaiah had reportedly testified before a magistrate of Jammalamadugu court and stated that money was paid to two people to murder the former MLA. A team of CBI officials will probe few more people in the case from Monday. Further details are awaited.

