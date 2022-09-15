Interstate Thief Who Would Hide Stolen Property in Graves Arrested in AP

Vijayawada: A notorious interstate thief was nabbed by Krishna district police on Wednesday. The accused, Surendra from Chittapur Village in West Godavari, was involved in over 100 burglary incidents in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.

Surendra would mostly steal bikes and used to burgled locked houses. He had a unique modus operandi for burglary. He would set out for stealing by going off the grid by not carrying any phone with him. He would also wear gloves on his hands so he does not leave his fingerprints on the surfaces. And, surprisingly, the accused would hide the stolen money and gold and silver ornaments in the cemetery.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Joshua told reporters that the accused was involved in multiple house-breaking and other offences. The police officer said Challapally Police and CCS Police had jointly launched a manhunt for Surendra and the accused was nabbed. The police have recovered the stolen property worth lakhs of rupees.

