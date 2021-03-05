VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the International Women's Day, Epic Fusion Healthcare Solutions launched a free medical camp for the female staff on duty under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh State DGP Gautam Sawang. The camp was set up at the police headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Gautam Sawang said that the Government of Andhra Pradesh has been prioritizing the protection and safety of women for the first time and a number of initiatives will be taken through the Disha Act in line with the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's aspirations. He said every woman must download the Disha app on her mobile phones. Similarly, the AP Police has been at the forefront of the country in utilizing the latest technology introduced by the people to provide the best services.

The DGP lauded the unique role of women as mothers, sisters, and elder sisters in the society. It is a great pleasure to serve women, he said. The system would be healthy if women were healthy and the free medical camp was set up today in view of the priority given to their health, he concluded.

The event was attended by Epic Fusion Healthcare Solutions CEO Sridhar Reddy, Additional Director General of Police L&O Ravishankar Ayyanar IPS, IG P&L Nagendra Kumar IPS, OSD Security Ramakrishna IPS (Retired) and women staff.

The State Government has decided to celebrate the International Women’s Day on a grand note and has taken key decisions for the safety, welfare and empowerment of women.The State Government has decided that on the eve of International Women’s Day, a candle rally will be held across the state on March 7 and two women constables from each wing will be felicitated. And it was also decided to announce a special day off for all women working in the police department marking international women’s day on March 8.

