International Fencer Baby Reddy, Para Cyclist Arshad Meet CM YS Jagan

Amaravati : International Fencer M Baby Reddy along with Para Asian Champion Cyclist Sheikh Arshad and Coach Aditya Mehta called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Tuesday. The Chief Minister congratulated them for showcasing Telugu pride at the international events.

Baby Reddy hails from Annamayya district while Arshad Shaik is from Nandyal. They showed the medals they have won at Commonwealth Games (Juniors) and Para Asian track cycling championships to the chief minister. Baby Reddy and Arshad won gold and silver medals in Commonwealth Games (Juniors) and Para Asian track cycling championships respectively.

Arshad said he was preparing for the ensuing event in France. The Chief Minister responded positively to the players request for government aid.

Baby Reddy's father Ramakrishna Reddy and other family members along with the coach were present.

