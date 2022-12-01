NTR District: Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former minister Devineni Uma Maheshwara Rao is facing severe opposition from his own party members at Mylavaram in the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh.

Reports say that Bommasani Subbarao is conducting party meetings and activities without calling or informing Devineni Uma, leading to internal fights brewing between the two groups.

Bommasani’s group is vehemently opposing the leadership of Devineni and bringing out the differences between them into the open.

This apart the TDP workers are keen on seeing a local candidate to contest the upcoming elections and want the ticket to be given to Bommasani who is a Mylavaram local.

A four-time MLA Uma was first elected from the Nandigama Constituency in 1999 and then in 2009 and 2014 he was elected from the Mylavaram Constituency. Originally from Nandiagama, the leader is said to be out of sight in the constituency after he lost the 2019 general election to YSRCP candidate Vasanta Krishna Prasad.

A senior TDP leader in the Krishna region Uma has lost favour among his own cadre and is seen making desperate attempts to stay relevant in the region.

Bommasani Subbarao contested as an Independent candidate from Mylavaram in 2014 and lost. He later joined the TDP and is hopeful of getting a ticket for 2024. He is said to be at the forefront of leading the anti-Uma group and in a recent meeting brought up the non-local issue with the TDP cadre, indirectly hinting at his candidature.

