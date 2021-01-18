Inter Students In AP Begin Classes As Andhra Junior Colleges Reopen First Time After Pandemic

The Andhra Pradesh state government has announced the re-opening of all private, aided and junior colleges in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. Intermediate first year students are going to the attend the classes from January 18th.

The Board of Intermediate Education has directed the principles of all junior colleges to start classes from January 18th and the first phase of admissions for the first year students completed on January 17th.

The government released guidelines stating that the college authorities should take up sanitisation and other requisite measures as per COVID-19 prtocol. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Intermediate Education started online classes for Intermediate first and second year students.

In Andhra Pradesh, there are nearly 2,700 junior colleges with more than 11 lakh students, including five lakh first year students. The BIE has already reduced the number of working days and the syllabus has been reduced to 30 per cent. The BIE also uploaded the lessons for all the students of different groups on the official website.

As of now, the Medical and Health department officials have conducted the coronavirus tests for second year Intermediate students and they will also conduct tests for the first year intermediate students. First year students may write their final exams in the month of May.