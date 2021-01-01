Kurnool Narayana Student Falls From Building, College Negligence Alleged

In a tragic incident, a student fell down from the top of a college building and was severely injured. The incident took place on Thursday morning near Nannur.

According to the police, Surendra Yadav (17), son of Maddileti Yadav, is a resident of Kolla Bavapuram village in Nandikotkur mandal, is studying in the second year of Inter (MPC) at Narayana Junior College near Nannur. Three days ago, he eent to the hostel.

On Thursday morning he slipped from the top of the building due to lack of grills. He has fractured legs and also spine injury. The other students who noticed this informed the hostel incharge. The victim was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kurnool for treatment. SI Venkateswara Rao said that he was investigating in all the possible angles. The incident seems to have taken place as there were no grills.