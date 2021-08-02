Inspiring Story:Auto Driver Elected As Vice Chairaman of Nidadavolu Municipality

WEST GODAVARI: Congratulations are pouring in from all quarters after Yalagada Balaraju was elected as the second vice chairman of the Nidadavolu Municipality in West Godavari district.

Now what makes this news special is that Balaraju is a humble auto driver and his election as vice chairman to the Nidadavolu municipality is all due to Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to have two vice chairmen’s in municipality and also to ensure that people from all castes get equal representation in these roles.

Balaraju hails from the SC community and is the third son out of the six children of Yalagada Venkanna and Ramulamma. His appointment as the vice chairman has been hailed by the SC community, something that was hitherto unheard of earlier.

Balaraju grew up with lot of difficulties and to support his large family, he worked as a bicycle mechanic to help ends meet. Later he bought his own auto and started plying it to help run the household. At the same time Balaraju who knew about hardships at the ground level was involved in social work and always lent a helping hand to anyone in distress.

He served as the President of the Harijan Youth Service Association from 2008 to 2014. In 2015 he served as President of the Mother Theresa Auto Union. He first joined the Congress party and later contested as an YSRCP councilor in 2014 and won by 350 votes.

He has been at the forefront in serving the people in his ward. Balaraju equally carried out his responsibilities as a public representative and continued to support his family with income earned from running the auto and ferrying passengers.

Balaraju was given the councilor's seat for the second time in recognition of his services to the party and his ward. He won from the 13th ward in the municipal elections held in the State recently and won with a majority of 385 votes.

The YSRCP won 84 out of 86 municipalities and all the municipal corporations in the state on March 14, 2021. The party in the election of Mayors and Chairpersons provided 60.47 percent of posts to women and 78 percent of posts to the backward communities.

A truly inspiring story for many others that there are possibilities to be an elected representative irrespective of economic strata, caste, or religion- all thanks to the Chief Minister.

Another such story is that of a vegetable vendor who was elected as the Chairperson of the Rayachoty municipality. Shaik Basha, a degree holder, had to resort to selling vegetables in his village to make ends meet as he could not secure a job. Basha’s life took a U-turn when he was elected as the Chairperson of the Rayachoty Municipality after the CM has provided the maximum number of seats to the backward communities and encouraging people from the economically backward sections of the society.

