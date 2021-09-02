YSR, An Inspiration Will be Remembered Forever: YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy will be remembered forever and he takes inspiration from his father in each and every step that he takes.

On YSR's 12th death anniversary, YS Jagan took to his Twitter and made an emotional tweet. In his tweet, YS Jagan mentioned that YSR won the hearts of the people with his activities. He said that his smile will be remembered forever. Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan.

నాన్న భౌతికంగా దూరమై 12ఏళ్లయినా జనం మనిషిగా, తమ ఇంట్లోని సభ్యునిగా నేటికీ జ‌న హృద‌యాల్లో కొలువై ఉన్నారు.చిరునవ్వులు చిందించే ఆయన రూపం, ఆత్మీయ పలకరింపు మదిమదిలోనూ అలానే నిలిచి ఉన్నాయి. నేను వేసే ప్రతి అడుగులోనూ,చేసే ప్రతి ఆలోచనలోనూ నాన్న స్ఫూర్తి ముందుండి నడిపిస్తోంది#YSRForever — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 2, 2021

YS Jagan along with his family will pay tributes to his father and former CM Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of the 12th death anniversary at the YSR Ghat at Idupulapya in YSR Kadapa district on September 2nd.