AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released training handbook for educational institutions' development committees and officials on the activities to be taken up in the second phase of Manabadi - Nadu Nedu.

During the review meeting on Nadu Nedu works in schools, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and CBSE affiliation in Schools held at the camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister unveiled two more books, one with SOPs on the preparation of quality mid-day meals under Jagananna Gorumudha and other with SOPs on toilet maintenance in schools.

Comparing with the infrastructure facilities in Jawahar Navodaya and Kendriya Vidyalaya schools, the officials explained the differences in infrastructure facilities developed in shools under Nadu Nedu. The Chief Minister said self-help group women should inspect the works completed in schools under the first phase of Nadu Nedu and directed the officials to prepare a simple questionnaire for them to get feedback. He said to focus on maintenance of the schools and added that the schools renovated in the first phase of Nadu Nedu will be dedicated to people on April 30. He directed the officials to inspect the maintenance of schools and toilets during their visits.

Jagananna Gorumudha

The Chief Minister said the complaints received on Jagananna Gorumudha should be solved immediately and the mistakes should not recur. He said not to compromise on quality of food and added that they should come up with SOP for preparing food items. He said feed back should be taken from schools regarding implementation of Gorumudha scheme and maintenance of toilets. He said to prepare an SOP to solve issues starting from complaint to the solution and the officials should receive alerts regarding it.

Jagananna Vidya Kanuka

He said the students should be provided with Jagananna Vidya kanuka kits with dictionary, textbooks, notebooks and bags. He said the reforms in education sector will lead to revolutionary changes in the future and the knowledge and skill of the students will be increased which will help to get employment and increase their standard of living.

CBSE

The officials said a special office of CBSE will be opened in the state. All the government schools will be affiliated to CBSE Board in 2021-22 and the students will write tenth class board exams in 2024-25.

The Chief Minister said to provide training and create awareness among teachers on CBSE and to maintain teacher-student ratio. He said inspection and monitoring mechanisms should be strong and directed the officials to come up with a plan for it. He said education monitoring commission should work efficiently. He said the text books with both Telugu and English languages are being given to students and the problems with English would be improved with time and practice. He said English will be introduced as a medium of instruction in PP-1 schools and Anganwadi centers.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, School Education Commissioner Chinaveerabhadrudu, Sarwasikshka Abhiyan State Project Director Vetri Selvi and other officials were present.