INS Dega Conducts Anti-Hijack Mock Drill at Visakhapatnam Airport

Visakhapatnam: An Anti-Hijack mock exercise was conducted by INS Dega at Visakhapatnam Airport, a Naval release here said on Thursday. According to the release, a mock situation was created at the airport on Wednesday and teams from various agencies including Marine Commandos, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Airport Authority of India and the State Government agencies responded to the mock drill.

In the mock drill, an Indian Naval Dornier aircraft was pressed into service for initiating coordinated actions by all stakeholders from the Navy, the Airport and other Central and State agencies during the Anti-Hijack Exercise.

The mock drill was aimed at testing the efficacy of the contingency plan and procedures to deal with hijack threats by all the stakeholders. Later, a debrief was conducted and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were revalidated to effectively deal with future contingencies.

An Anti Hijack Exercise was conducted at #Visakhapatnam Airport by #INSDega with a mock situation created and involved actions by various agencies including Marine Commandos, CISF, the Airport Authority of India & the State Govt agencies. pic.twitter.com/aW43UZT0m0 — Defence PRO Visakhapatnam (@PRO_Vizag) November 3, 2022

It may be noted here that the National Civil Aviation Security Program mandates an anti-hijack mock drill at every Indian airport annually. These mock exercises are held from time to time to familiarise all agencies with their respective responsibilities in a hijack situation.

