Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath annoucned that IT giant Infosys will start operations in Visakhapatnam from October 1. The minister tweeted to this effect. IT giant Infosys will start operations from October 1 at Visakhapatnam. Initially, it will have a 1,000 seater office and later scale up to 3,000 in phases.Another leading IT company, Dallas Technologies Center is also preparing to start its operations in Visakhapatnam.

The entry of Infosys will big a big boost to the promotion of Brand Vizag as an IT hub. Infosys has taken a software company building at IT Special Economic Zone, Madhurawada.

Presently, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Cyient, Conduent, Fluentgrid, Miracle City, Symbiosys Technologies and few other companies have their operations in the city. The AP Government has plans to bring other big IT Giants to Visakhapatnam which will also address the issue of employment and facilitate reverse migration. Due to the efforts of the YS Jagan-led government and ITAAP, NRIs and other professionals are inclined to come back to their native places. Visakhapatnam has an annual turnover of over Rs 2500 crore from IT and ITeS. Adani Group has acquired 130 acres here to launch work on its Rs 14,500 crore data park.

