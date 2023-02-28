Industry Bigwigs from 40 plus Countries to Attend Global Investment Summit in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Preparations are in full swing as Visakhapatnam is gearing up to host the Global Investment Summit (GIS) on March 3 and 4, 2023.

The theme of the summit is "Advantage Andhra Pradesh – Where Abundance Meets Prosperity" as the state government is making an effort to make this a ‘realistic summit’. The government is aiming to achieve remarkable growth in 13 sectors and will present investment opportunities in these sectors. The state is expecting investment announcements of up to Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

At the summit, Andhra Pradesh through an exclusive state pavilion will showcase its robust presence of MSMEs and startups, strong industrial base, good infrastructure, business-friendly environment and its pool of talented skilled population. Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as India’s fastest-growing state.

The two-day summit will bring together prominent dignitaries from different industries around the world. The inaugural session of the summit will feature keynote addresses from Shri Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd.; Shri Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group; Shri K.M. Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group; Shri Hari Mohan Bangur, Chairman, Shree Cement Ltd.; Shri Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group; Shri Sanjiv Bajaj, Managing Director & CEO, Bajaj Finserv; and Shri Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

The ministers and business leaders will kickstart the day one of the summit with a discussion on ‘Andhra Advantage’ and its impact on India’s modern economy. Later, there will be sessions on sustainable development, and India’s tech and EV revolution, among other topics.

The state has consistently been ranked first in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) for the last three years. The government has put together a single window system that brings together 96 services of 24 government departments in one place, along with hand-holding the corporate sector through its investment journey.

On the day two of the summit, several industry-focussed sessions will discuss Andhra’s role in India’s tech and data edge led by Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbanand Sonowal will lead a conversation on how Andhra Pradesh can power India’s sea trade.

The state government is also planning an ‘early bird’ offer under which industrialists grounding the projects within six months of signing the MoU will be given special benefits. On March 4, industrialists and the AP government will sign memoranda of understanding for setting up industrial units in various sectors. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deliver the concluding address of GIS 2023.

The GIS 2023 will see participation of investors from over 40 countries. According to officials, so far, the summit has recorded about 9,000 registrations and the number may likely go up to 12,000. In the run up to the investors summit, the government has conducted roadshows in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad to attract investors.