India's First Ever Private Rocket Vikram-S Launched by ISRO

India's first ever private rocket Vikram-S, named after Vikram Sarabhai, launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The rocket has been built by Hyderabad based company "Skyroot Aerospace''.

The mission has been named 'Prarambh'. The launch took place from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at around 11.30 am. The rocket was said to have achieved the peak apogee of 89 km while the target was 80 km.