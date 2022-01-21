India Today Survey Shows That YSRCP Will Win if Elections Held in AP Today

As per the Mood of the Nation poll, an extensive country-wide survey conducted by India Today, that aims to gauge the nation's mood clearly states that if General Elections were to be held now the YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh would win and the BJP is likely to return to power at the Centre.

The survey stated that people want Narendra Modi to be the Prime Minister for the third time in a row. For the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) the number of seats is likely to drop from 350 to 296. With 303 to 271 seats, the ruling BJP party is in a position to come to power on its own, the survey said.

In Andhra Pradesh, the survey revealed that the YSRCP will again emerge victorious in the assembly elections. It clearly stated that the popularity of the YSRCP Party Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has not diminished. Out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the AP, the Congress and the BJP will not get even a single seat.

Experts in survey analysis, senior journalists Rahul Kanwal (India Today Group News Director) and Raj Chengappa (India Today Group Editorial Director) said that the survey shows that YS Jagan continues to hold sway and massive popularity among the public in the State of AP.

The Mood of the Nation Survey is a bi-annual nationwide survey conducted by the India Today Group. The findings are usually released every January and August and are considered the most accurate reflection of public opinion on issues that matter the most.

