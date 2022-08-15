India At 75: AP CM YS Jagan Independence Day Greetings

AMARAVATI: The Nation is celebrating its 76th Independence Day today (Tuesday, August 15, 2022). As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led the State in celebrating Independence Day by hoisting the National Flag at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

Taking to his Social Media handle Twitter, the Chief Minister said, “the National Flag hoisted today was the embodiment of our freedom. It is a symbol of our great democracy and the sovereignty of the people of the country. The National Flag is also a symbol of India's spirit and our self-respect. Happy Independence Day to all the people of the state,” he tweeted in his message, on India attaining 75 years of freedom.

The Chief Minister also received the customary Guard of Honour from the police forces and inter-services regiments. As part of the celebrations, tableaux of various departments were displayed which depicted the welfare programmes promulgated and implemented by the Andhra Pradesh Government.

The Chief Minister will attend the At Home program hosted by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at 5:30 pm in the Raj Bhavan.

