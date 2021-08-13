VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang reviewed the security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations which will be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium at Vijayawada on August 13.

He reviewed the rehearsals and mock drill and enquired about security at the important places in and around the stadium. The officers who accompanied him said that arrangements are being made in wake of COVID-19. The DGP requested those attending the event are requested to wear masks, face shields, and gloves.

He also stated that as there was a rainfall prediction from the Weather Department, the municipal official officers and revenue officials were erecting water proof tents and dais. celebrations even in rain personnel. It is known that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, all the Ministers, Parliament Members, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives and top bureaucrats are set to attend the event on August 15.

