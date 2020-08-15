Independence Day 2020: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Hoists National Flag
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisted the National Flag at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. He extended wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of 74th Independence Day and paid tributes to the leaders who sacrificed their lives.
CM YS Jagan took to Twitter and tweeted as "As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, I salute the great men & women whose unswerving determination & patriotism gifted us the freedom we relish today. Let's pledge to uphold & safeguard the values of our nation & contribute to its progress. Jai Hind!"
Highlights Of Chief Minister's Speech:
- The Constitution had provided social and economic security to the people of the country.
- We should not limit equality only to books but should practice it in real life, said YS Jagan.
- AP government trying to bring changes in the lives of the poor.
- YSR Congress Party introduced Rythu Bharosa, YSR Cheyuta, Amm Vodi, Asara schemes.
- The state government is implementing welfare schemes irrespective of caste, religion and party.
- YSRCP 14-month rule has been aimed at the welfare of all the sections of people, and would continue the same in future.
- Despite financial losses of the state, the State government Introduced many welfare schemes.
- With an aim to improve the quality of education, english medium has been introduced in public schools across the state.
- The YSRCP government is providing financial assistance to farmers through Rythu Bharosa.
- The state government is providing 30 lakh houses to the poor.
- We have chosen the decentralisation of governance with an aim for equal and all round development of the state, by enacting Three Capitals Bill into law.
- Visakhapatnam will be soon developed as executive capital.