Raising the issue of fertiliser subsidy in the parliament on Tuesday, the YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy urged the Centre to increase the subsidy. During Zero Hour, the YSRCP leader said the farmers are badly affected due to the increase in prices of various fertilisers by 45 to 60 percent. He urged the government to consider hiking the subsidy at the earliest while pointing out its reduction in the recent Union Budget.

— Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) March 29, 2022

India imports fertiliser from Russia and Ukraine and with the current conflict between these countries, the fertiliser prices will see a further increase, Vijayasai Reddy said while adding, “Fertiliser supply is going to hit very badly. Ukraine and Russia contribute 10 per cent of India's fertiliser imports. Fertiliser prices will see the same fate as petrol and LPG which have gone up. Another hike in fertiliser prices will further increase the agony of the farming community.”