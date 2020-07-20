AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday took several crucial decisions with regard to state government's initiatives to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the state. The chief minister held a review meeting held at his camp office here on the anti-COVID-19 measures. In this context, YS Jagan directed the officials to increase the number of state-level COVID-19 designated hospitals from the present 5 to 10. He also called for special focus on maintaining the quality of services without putting additional burden on the doctors. He also asked the officials to lay emphasis on the quality of services being provided at the 84 district level COVID-19 hospitals in the state and provide subsidies to enable the creation of basic facilities at these hospitals.

Directing the officials to submit a report on what needs to be done on improving the services at the hospitals, he asked them to focus on shaping up these hospitals to provide optimum services like the state-level COVID-19 hospitals.

Officials have been directed to take quick, timely steps to ensure quality services in the five state-level COVID-19 hospitals. The recruitment of doctors and affiliated staff for these hospitals should be undertaken as early as possible, YS Jagan ordered.

"Massive-scale campaigning should be taken up in the state to created heightened awareness among the public on aspects like what they should do and who to approach when they exhibit suspected symptoms of the disease. Anybod can get infected with COVID-19, don't panic. About 85 per cent of COVID -19 infected people can recover by staying at home. Timely treatment with adequate precautions is the key. People with chronic co-morbidities for a long time and elderly people should not delay seeking medical help. Hoardings should be set up with this information at the field level and also at the village secretariat. Focus should be more on the quality of services rather than the number of quarantine‌ centers," the Chief Minister said during the meeting.

The chief Minister also stressed that focus should be laid on the complaints and requests coming through call centres. Directing the officials to monitor whether medicines are being properly delivered to homes or not, he asked officials to review the telemedicine service from time to time.

He directed the officials to focus on 'Nadu-Nedu' Programme (Now and Then) in the medical sector while instructing the authorities to strictly enforce the plan of action as stipulated for the next three to four months.

Deputy chief minister and minister incharge of medical and health portfolio Alla Nani, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, Health special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.