Include Beneficiaries Left Out For House Sites Immediately: AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure all the eligible candidates get the house sites, without fail, stating that the current government doesn’t cut the number of beneficiaries to save funds and said stringent action will be taken for desecration of idols.

During a meeting with the officials held here on Thursday, he said that all the eligible beneficiaries must get covered in the government’s welfare schemes, leaving no one behind. The State government is working relentlessly for the welfare of the poor and in case if any eligible was left out by mistake, they should be immediately included in the welfare activities. Any applications seeking ration card, pension, and housing should not be in a pending state and must be resolved at the earliest possible. All those applications of Ration Card, Pension must be resolved in 10 days, Aarogyasri card in 20 days, and Housing applications in 90 days. He directed the authorities to display these particulars at all ward and village secretariats.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the desecration of idols will not be tolerated and stringent action will be taken. He termed that the destruction of idols is atrocious and God will surely punish those who keep messing with temples and idols. The Chief Minister directed the police to take strict action to prevent such incidents from happening again.