Incentives for MSMEs, Spinning Mills To Be Given On September 3

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed with District Collectors and SPs on a wide range of issues including Village Secretariats, RBKs, e-cropping, Housing and other welfare schemes. On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that incentives for MSMEs and spinning mills will be given on September 3 and said that Collectors should allocate one day a month to MSMEs and one day to other industries.

He said that the Industrial and Export Promotion Committee, which is chaired by the Collector at the district level, should also meet once a month. He directed the officials to focus on implementing the Act of providing 75 percent of jobs in industries to the locals. The focus should also be on skill development centers, and the government is bringing a skill development college in every parliamentary constituency. The construction of these colleges will be starting on this Dasara. He said that the previous government had put thousands of crores in due towards industrial incentives.

In regard to Kharif preparedness, the Chief Minister said that normal rainfall was recorded across the state except for a few zones and while the cultivation target under Kharif is 92.21 lakh acres, so far 59.07 lakh acres have been cultivated and e-cropping was completed on 37.25 lakh acres. Stressing on e-cropping, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to pay close attention towards it as this is a one-stop solution for every welfare scheme like input subsidy, insurance, interest-free loans, and many more. Collectors and Joint Collectors should check 10 percent of the e-cropping, while the JDAs and DDAs should check 20 percent of the e-cropping, and Agriculture and horticulture officials are required to do 30 percent e-cropping.

He said that the Agriculture Advisory Council meetings must be held on the first Friday of every month at the RBK level, the second Friday of each month at the zonal level, and the third Friday of each month at the district level. These meetings should be reviewed and monitored by Collectors and should also focus on resolving issues that come up in these meetings. Further, he instructed the officials to provide quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides to farmers through RBKs and to keep a check on black marketing and spurious seeds by conducting regular inspections.

In addition to these, the Chief Minister said that the comprehensive land survey is an ambitious program, as the government is surveying after 100 years and directed the Collectors to take the survey seriously.