Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to focus on improving the infrastructure in Anganwadi Centres and not to compromise on providing quality nutrition to the children along with a good environment.

During a review meeting on the Women and Child Welfare Department held here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that Sortex rice should be supplied in the Anganwadi Centres and there should be no laxity from the officials in maintaining the quality of the nutrition kits supplied to children.

The quality of nutrition kits must be of the highest standards and the facilities provided to children in Anganwadi Centres should be increased and tangible.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister about the progress of the implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting. He has given his nod to fill the vacant 61 Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) posts in the Anganwadi Centres and directed the officials concerned to speed up the process, besides filling the remaining vacancies. Appointments for vacant CPDO posts will be undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), officials informed the Chief Minister.

He asked the officials to expedite the ongoing works initiated under the Nadu-Nedu programme and ensure steps to complete the works on time. Officials should be satisfied that they are doing better for the children than before and necessary facilities should be fully provided for that. The curriculum should also be changed in the Anganwadi Centres as children's brains mature quickly and can grasp anything quickly for better understanding, the Chief Minister said.

A special officer should be appointed if necessary for curriculum change, besides developing a solid foundation on language for children and making them adopt the best practices from Anganwadi Centres. The Chief Minister further said that inspections should be conducted in the Anganwadi Centres with the support of newly appointed supervisors. Accurate changes should be noticed in three aspects that include inspections, quality, and the Nadu-Nedu programme.

A special focus has been laid by the government on agriculture, education, health, housing and women and child welfare departments. All efforts are being taken to improve the standards in the respective departments, he asserted. Supervisors should work properly and their performance should also be monitored for improving the functioning and quality in the Anganwadi Centres.

Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushasri Charan, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawhar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Women and Child Welfare) M Ravi Chandra, Commissioner (School Infrastructure) Katamaneni Bhaskar, Director (Women and Child Welfare) A Siri, Civil Supplies Department MD G Veerapandian, AP MarkFed MD Rahul Pandey and other officials were present.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Lauds Agriculture Department