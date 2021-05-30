Implementation of Navaratnalu in True Spirit Earns CM YS Jagan Massive Goodwill

It has been two years for Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who completes two years in office on Sunday.

The Navaratnalu (nine jewels) welfare schemes gained momentum in the second year of the YS Jagan regime. His good governance not only added to his vote bank but also earned the Andhra Pradesh CM great mileage in the local body elections.

Apart from direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes like Amma Vodi, enhanced pensions, fee reimbursement scheme, YSR Zero Interest Scheme, etc that were introduced in the first year, the YSR government introduced a welfare calendar with schemes that covered every section of the population thereby fulfilling poll promises one after the other.

The AP CM also earned brownie points and garnered massive goodwill with his distribution of 2,500,000 house pattas for economically weaker sections of the population last Christmas.

Besides minorities and economically weaker sections, CM YS Jagan ensured that he did not leave out any section of the society. The people's leader came up with a slew of populist schemes to benefit even upper castes like Kapus and Brahmins.

The masterstroke was the employment scheme to keep the state's jobless youth engaged by way of making them volunteers for village and ward secretariats. Three lakh village and ward volunteers were appointed to ease the burden of the common man by delivering government benefits reached them at their doorsteps.

The bottom line is that not only is YS Jagan's governance been marked by welfare schemes but the crisis management at the grass-root level has earned the CM a lot of praise from even other state leaders who are looking to replicate the same.

In just two years, YS Jagan has fulfilled 90 per cent of the poll promises mentioned in the YSRCP manifesto. What more could the people of the state ask for?