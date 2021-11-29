IMD Sounds Orange Alert in 4 AP Districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in the Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh. According to the IMD, a new low pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal today and later it would turn into a cyclonic system affecting Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal in the first week of December.

The IMD officials advised the farmers to protect their harvested paddy and other produce as rainfall may occur in the next few days. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea.

In the last 24 hours, heavy rains lashed many parts of the Nellore district. Buchireddypalem Mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 14.2 cm followed by 10.5 cm in Atmakur, 9.7 cm in Kodavalur, and Sangam, 9.6 cm in Vidavalur, 9.4 cm in Nellore city, 9.3 cm in Kovur Mandal.